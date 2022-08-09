Thanks: Sandra McCormick

The husband and family circle of the late Sandra wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement, to those who sent cards and messages, spoke to them in person and made donations.

Thanks to the Hill Street Ministry Team, the catering and church teams and to Irene for playing the organ.

Thanks also to the hospital staff and carers who looked after Sandra and to Malcomsons Funeral Service for their help and support.

Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

Sandhill Park Lurgan

