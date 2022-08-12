Thanks: Margaret Conlon

The family of the late Margaret Conlan wish to express their sincere thanks to all who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement.

To all who called to her daughters Bernadette's house with cards and sent flowers and wreaths and sent texts, your words of support were a comfort to the family.

A big thank you to all who cared for mum in Peacehaven Care Home, Rathfriland.

A big thank you to all the nursing staff in the Ramone building at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Also thank you to Canon Liam Stevenson for the lovely service and kind words you spoke about mum, also to vocalist Rosemarie Kelly, organist Ciaran Scullion and a very big thank you to Francis McAlinden and Murtagh funeral directors for all your kind words and great support.

Also to Kathy and Kirsten for making all the arrangements and Noirin and Laura for being there for all of us.

We hope this acknowledgement will be accepted by all of our sincere appreciation.

The family of Margaret Conlan