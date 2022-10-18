Thanks: Catherine McQuillan

McQuillan Catherine (Lurgan). The sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister and extended family circle of the late Catherine McQuillan R.I.P. Wish to thanks most sincerely all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.

Thanks to all the kind friends and neighbours. To those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, wreaths, called at the house, and all those who attended the funeral. Special thanks to Fr Joseph who celebrated the Requiem Mass, Thanks to Niamh Murray and Pat McAlinden for the beautiful music and singing. Also thanks to Jack and Margaret McLearnon Funeral Directors for the professional funeral arrangements.

We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a sincere token of our appreciation.

Catherine’s Month Mind Mass was celebrated in St Peter’s Church Lurgan on Monday October 17th at 8.00am.